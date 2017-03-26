What does the Jets depth chart look like right now?
Mike Maccagnan has taken a bit of a different approach in his third season as the Jets‘ general manager. Gone are the flashy, back-page stealing signings. In their place, under-the-radar, smart acquisitions.
The Jets didn’t overpay for Mike Glennon, instead they settled for Josh McCown. They didn’t sell the farm for Stephon Gilmore, instead they gave Morris Claiborne a prove-it deal. Russell Okung was a bit out of their price range, so they added Kelvin Beachum instead.
Sexy? No, probably not. But smart.
With free agency now about a month old, we compiled a rough estimate of what the Jets depth chart looks like before the NFL Draft.
BACKFIELD:
Quarterback: Josh McCown
Running Back: Matt Forte, Bilal Powell
Fullback: N/A
SPLIT WIDE
Outside: Quincy Enunwa, Robbie Anderson
Slot: Eric Decker
Reserves: Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake, Devin Smith
Tight End: Austin Seferian-Jenkins
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left Tackle: Kelvin Beachum
Left Guard: James Carpenter
Center: Wesley Johnson
Right Guard: Brian Winters
Right Tackle: Brandon Shell
DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Defensive End: Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson
Notable Bench: Sheldon Richardson, Steve McLendon
Nose Tackle: Deon Simon
Notable Bench: Mike Pennell
Outside Linebackers: Jordan Jenkins, Lorenzo Mauldin
Notable Bench: Josh Martin, Freddie Bishop
Inside Linebacker: David Harris, Darron Lee
Notable Bench: N/A
Cornerbacks
Outside: Morris Claiborne, Marcus Williams
Nickel: Buster Skrine
Notable Bench: Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts
Strong Safety: Calvin Pryor
Notable Bench: Doug Middleton, Rontez Miles
Free Safety: Marcus Gilchrist [Injured]
Notable Bench: N/A
