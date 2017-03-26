What does the Jets depth chart look like right now?



Mike Maccagnan has taken a bit of a different approach in his third season as the Jets‘ general manager. Gone are the flashy, back-page stealing signings. In their place, under-the-radar, smart acquisitions.

The Jets didn’t overpay for Mike Glennon, instead they settled for Josh McCown. They didn’t sell the farm for Stephon Gilmore, instead they gave Morris Claiborne a prove-it deal. Russell Okung was a bit out of their price range, so they added Kelvin Beachum instead.

Sexy? No, probably not. But smart.

With free agency now about a month old, we compiled a rough estimate of what the Jets depth chart looks like before the NFL Draft.

Thoughts? Comments? Concerns? Drop a word or two in the comment section.

BACKFIELD:

Quarterback: Josh McCown

Running Back: Matt Forte, Bilal Powell

Fullback: N/A

SPLIT WIDE

Outside: Quincy Enunwa, Robbie Anderson

Slot: Eric Decker

Reserves: Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake, Devin Smith

Tight End: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left Tackle: Kelvin Beachum

Left Guard: James Carpenter

Center: Wesley Johnson

Right Guard: Brian Winters

Right Tackle: Brandon Shell

DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Defensive End: Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson

Notable Bench: Sheldon Richardson, Steve McLendon

Nose Tackle: Deon Simon

Notable Bench: Mike Pennell

Outside Linebackers: Jordan Jenkins, Lorenzo Mauldin

Notable Bench: Josh Martin, Freddie Bishop

Inside Linebacker: David Harris, Darron Lee

Notable Bench: N/A

Cornerbacks

Outside: Morris Claiborne, Marcus Williams

Nickel: Buster Skrine

Notable Bench: Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts

Strong Safety: Calvin Pryor

Notable Bench: Doug Middleton, Rontez Miles

Free Safety: Marcus Gilchrist [Injured]

Notable Bench: N/A

