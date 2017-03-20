What does the Jets' offense look like with Josh McCown at QB?



For the majority of free agency, the Jets have hid in the shadows. They let others sign players to overpriced deals. Focused on the future, general manager Mike Maccagnan didn’t want to overbid.

So the Jets made a run at Mike Glennon, but stepped away when the Bears offered him a whopping $15 million a season. They were interested in Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor, but one went to San Francisco, and the other returned to the Bills.

Now, they finally have their quarterback — 37-year-old Josh McCown. He’s not the sexy pick, but he certainly fills a need.

A journeyman backup, McCown, has played for six different teams during his 14-year career. He spent four seasons with the Cardinals (2002-2005), one with the Lions (2006), one with the Raiders (2007), two with the Panthers (2008-2009), three with the Bears (2011-2013), one with the Bucs (2014) and the last two seasons in Cleveland.

He had his most success in Chicago. Filling in for an injured Jay Cutler in 2013, McCown started five games. He threw for 1,829 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception.

What’s the Jets offense look like with McCown under center? Let’s take a look:

BACKFIELD:

Quarterback: Josh McCown

Running Back: Matt Forte, Bilal Powell

Fullback: N/A

SPLIT WIDE

Outside: Quincy Enunwa, Robbie Anderson

Slot: Eric Decker

Reserves: Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake, Devin Smith

Tight End: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left Tackle: Kelvin Beachum

Left Guard: James Carpenter

Center: Wesley Johnson

Right Guard: Brian Winters

Right Tackle: Brandon Shell

