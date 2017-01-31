What GM Ray Shero doesn't see Devils doing at trade deadline (VIDEO)



General manager Ray Shero expects to be busy leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 1, but there’s one market he doesn’t project the Devils touching a certain market.

In a Devils All-Access interview, Shero said he doesn’t see the Devils being in a position where he will flip prospects or draft picks for short-term rentals that could help in March and April.

“Up until March 1, we’ll be trying to improve our hockey team,” Shero said in the interview. “And it’s easy to say, but for us, I don’t see us getting into the rental market for expiring contracts, giving up assets and draft picks for that.”

How Hynes talks with Shero before deadline

While those trades for established veterans on expiring contracts are considered the big splashes with the fastest impact, Shero did say the Devils would be active in exploring ways to improve the team for the long haul.

Shero also referenced the upcoming NHL Draft plus summer’s free agency as other times where the team will aim to make moves. The Devils have nine picks in the upcoming draft, like they did one season ago, and Shero said that is how the Devils need to build. But he is open to moving some in the right situation.

“If we have the opportunity to trade any of those draft picks for established players, like we did for a Kyle Palmieri or something like that along the way, we’ll do that,” Shero said. “Over the past couple years, we’ve added a lot of good, young players to our organization, and we’re going to look to continue to do that.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 02 Feb 2017 22:00:00 +0000