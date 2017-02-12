What is biggest hurdle for Devils' John Moore in 1st game back from concussion?



NEWARK — John Moore isn’t worried about the first hit when he plays in his first game since suffering a concussion on Dec. 31.

The Devils defenseman will rejoin the lineup on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks after missing 17 games, and he’s more concerned about containing his nerves and excitement early, like he would in a season opener.

“I’m definitely going to approach it by keeping my game simple. Try and get a hit early,” Moore told NJ Advance Media. “I definitely don’t have any reservations in my mind about getting hit. I feel like I’m stronger than I was when I went down.”

Moore will be activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game, barring any unexpected changes. The Devils are relying on Moore with only five healthy defenseman on the roster — Kyle Quincey will miss Sunday’s game with on upper body injury, while Jon Merrill is not ready to be activated from IR.

Merrill said he felt good after Saturday’s practice and is getting close to a return, while Quincey will skate on his own on Sunday.

Devils coach John Hynes said Moore has been through enough practices and contact to get him back in the lineup, but the test will be quickly adapting to game speed after the long layoff.

“Even when you talk to (Andy Greene) when he came back, the first five to 10 minutes, as much as you simulate it in practice, it’s different in the game,” Hynes said.

Moore was stretchered off the ice on Dec. 31 after being knocked out by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on a check from behind into the boards.

He kept working throughout the Devils’ bye week to get into game shape, and he is confident in where he stands.

“I feel pretty good. It’s bizarre practicing at 4:15, so just trying to separate that from any rust from having four days off,” Moore said. “I feel rested, and my legs feel fresh, and let’s face it, there reason they shouldn’t be.”

