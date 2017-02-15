What is the Devils' usage plan for Keith Kinkaid?



NEWARK — Keith Kinkaid’s wait for his first start since Jan. 26 is almost over with the Devils entering a stretch of four games in six days.

Kinkaid hasn’t played a full 60 minutes since Jan. 21, either, with the team leaning on starter Cory Schneider in six straight games with the All-Star break and bye week mixed into that stretch.

The only reps for Kinkaid have come in practice, and he knows he can’t let his play lag once he does play.

“I don’t think our schedule has been the easiest, but it will have been three and a half weeks, I think the longest layoff for me this season,” Kinkaid. “Just have to keep a level head. Don’t get too down, don’t get too high when it comes, and just play your game.”

Schneider will make his seventh straight start on Thursday when the Devils host the Ottawa Senators, but Kinkaid figures to be in line for a game on Saturday or Sunday, when the Devils play a home-and-home with the New York Islanders.

In the midst of an important stretch of trying to keep their playoff hope alive, the Devils will need Kinkaid to be at his best like he has been at times this season.

“He’s done an excellent job in that (backup) role, and we play lots of games here coming up,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “He’s going to get an opportunity to play. It’s a situation for him where he needs to make sure his work ethic and his mindset is right this week.

“Whatever game he plays for us in the near future is going to be a big game for us. He’s aware of that, and well make sure that he’s ready.”

Since Schneider was pulled for a game after three goals in 20 minutes on Jan. 24, he has gone 4-1-1, allowing four goals once in an overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

Kinkaid understands why the Devils have been riding Schneider, and it’s given him plenty of incentive to duplicate that play when he makes a start.

“We both just want to do our jobs to get us into a playoff position. He’s really stepped it up lately and played tremendous,” Kinkaid said. “He’s really helping our team now. Whenever I get that chance, I just want to get us that win.”

