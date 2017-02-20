What Islanders games mean for rest of month for Devils

Disastrous third period start

The Devils were in prime position to make a move in the third period. They turned a 4-1 deficit into a 4-3 game before the end of the second, and a one-goal deficit was certainly manageable with 20 minutes left. But two goals in the first minute of the third period put them down 6-3 and all but doomed any comeback chance.

“We’ve got to be a mature team there, keep it at one goal,” forward Taylor Hall said. “We have a whole period to do damage, we don’t need to get it back right away. As we get better as a team, that’s got to be an instance where we hold the fort and we make it a close one until the end. Play until we get a chance to tie it up.”