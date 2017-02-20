What Islanders games mean for rest of month for Devils
What Islanders games mean for rest of month for Devils
Updated February 20, 2017
Posted February 20, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEW YORK — The Devils couldn’t take another step forward in the Eastern Conference, losing to the New York Islanders on Sunday, 6-4, to split a weekend series with another team chasing the last playoff spot in the East. Now with the end of February in sight, what does it mean for the Devils. Here’s what the team can takeaway from Sunday’s loss and the weekend as a whole, plus what the Devils can look to for the remainder of the month with the NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching.
Reset button
The Devils are essentially back to where they started entering the weekend — four points behind the Islanders and five points out of a playoff spot. But now there are two fewer games left on the schedule, and the Devils have just two games left against the Islanders this season to directly close any gap.
Anthony Gruppuso | USA TODAY Sports
Disastrous third period start
The Devils were in prime position to make a move in the third period. They turned a 4-1 deficit into a 4-3 game before the end of the second, and a one-goal deficit was certainly manageable with 20 minutes left. But two goals in the first minute of the third period put them down 6-3 and all but doomed any comeback chance.
“We’ve got to be a mature team there, keep it at one goal,” forward Taylor Hall said. “We have a whole period to do damage, we don’t need to get it back right away. As we get better as a team, that’s got to be an instance where we hold the fort and we make it a close one until the end. Play until we get a chance to tie it up.”
NHL.com
Smarter around the net
The Devils did a decent job containing this Islanders in Saturday’s win, allowing just two goals despite 42 shots. Those shots were more contained, and on Sunday, the Islanders were much more threatening around the net. Defenseman Andy Greene said that can’t happen going forward.
“We weren’t tough enough around our net. They got quite a few goals right there,” Greene said. “They’re an aggressive team down there. We need to make sure we’re holding our ground and battling a little bit, not harder, but smarter.”
NHL.com
Showing they can rebound
While the Devils certainly want the two points, Hall said Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators will also be about the Devils finding a way to piece together a better performance against a team that controlled a 3-0 Devils loss on Thursday.
“More than the two points, we have to rebound against an Ottawa team that really outplayed us last time,” Hall said. “We did a lot of things in that game that aren’t going to lead to success, aren’t going to lead to wins.”
Anthony Gruppuso | USA TODAY Sports
Published at Mon, 20 Feb 2017 11:00:18 +0000
