What kind of players will the Devils look to draft?



During the 2016 NHL Draft, the Devils‘ first-round pick followed the trend of their top pick the previous season. After the team draft center Pavel Zacha — a big, fast center — sixth overall in 2015, the Devils took another big, fast center in Michael McLeod 12th overall in 2016.

Now as the team approaches its third draft under general manager Ray Shero, what types of players will the Devils target?

They followed the trend of trying to build up front in the first two drafts, but as you would expect, the team’s picks came down to how their final draft list shook out.

Devils mailbag: Free agents, prospects, more

“We didn’t really target centers particularly. The players we had on the list, especially in the early rounds, worked out that way,” Devils director of amateur scouting Paul Castron told NJ Advance Media. “The guys are pretty loyal to the list.”

In the 2016 Draft, the Devils went forward with each of their picks before picking goalie Evan Cormier in the fourth and defenseman Yegor Rykov in the fifth.

“We try to stick to our list as much as we can,” Castron said. “There was a point in the draft last year we were getting one forward after another another, and that’s just the way the list was going.”

With 11 picks currently available for the 2017 Draft, Castron said the selections will again come down to the list and not reaching for a specific player.

The Devils, now firmly out of the playoff picture, could be looking at a high pick the first round — they would currently pick fourth, based on the standings and the addition of Las Vegas.

That spot could change with the lottery, but the Devils would have options to add another forward in that spot or take one of the top defenseman prospects in the draft.

The Devils also have six picks between the second, third and fourth rounds, giving them so flexibility in one of the deeper parts of the draft.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 12 Mar 2017 14:20:15 +0000