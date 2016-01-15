What NFL Playoff games are on Sunday (1/15/17)? Time, channel, livestream for AFC, NFC Divisional Playoff games



The NFL Playoffs continue Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 (1/15/17) with two Divisional Playoff games: The Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, while the Green Bay Packers face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

What: AFC Divisional Playoff game

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2016

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV: NBC

Livestream: NBC Sports Live

Line: Chiefs -2

Game capsule:

TEAMS MEET for 2nd time in postseason. Chiefs defeated Steelers 27-24 (OT) in Wild Card round on 1/8/94. Pit. leads all-time series 21-11 (incl. playoffs). Steelers won Week 4 meeting 43-14.

Mock Draft

STEELERS: Have 35-23 all-time postseason record, most playoff wins all-time. Rank 5th all-time in postseason win pct. (.600). Have won 7 division titles since 2002…Club had 5 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: RB LE’VEON BELL (2nd), WR ANTONIO BROWN (5th), G DAVID DE CASTRO (2nd), C MAURKICE POUNCEY (5th) & QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER (5th)…QB Roethlisberger is 10th QB in NFL history with 300+ pass TDs (301). Ranked 6th in NFL with 29 pass TDs. Has 12-6 (.667) career postseason record & is tied for 5th in postseason winning pct. by starting QB (min. 15 starts). Is 1 of 12 QBs in NFL history with multiple Super Bowl wins…RB Bell has rushed for 1,002 yards (143.1 per game) & 8 TDs in his past 7 (incl. playoffs). Had franchise postseason-record 167 rush yards with 2 TDs last week. Led NFL with 157.0 scrimmage yards per game avg., 3rd highest in NFL history. Ranked 3rd in NFL with 1,884 scrimmage yards (1,268 rush, 616 rec.) & 5th in rush yards (1,268)…WR Brown had 124 rec. yards & 2 TD catches last week. Is 1st player with 2 TD catches of 50+ yards in playoff game since RANDY MOSS (1/6/01 with Min. vs. NO). Ranked 2nd in NFL with 106 catches & tied for 2nd with 12 TD catches. His 481 receptions in past 4 seasons are most in any 4-year span in NFL history. Is 1 of 2 in NFL history (MARVIN HARRISON) with 4 consecutive 100-catch seasons. Has 5 career seasons with 1,000+ rec. yards, 2nd most in team history. Aims for 4th consecutive postseason game with 100+ rec. yards…LB JAMES HARRISON had 1.5 sacks & FF last week. Aims for 4th consecutive postseason game with sack. Has 10 TFL & 7.5 sacks in past 9 playoff games. LB LAWRENCE TIMMONS led team with 14 tackles & 2 sacks last week. Has 4 career seasons with 100+ tackles, 2+ sacks & 2+ INTs, most in franchise history. LB RYAN SHAZIER had INT in WC win vs. Mia. Was only NFL player with 3+ sacks (3.5), 3+ INTs (3) & 3+ FFs (3) in 2016.

CHIEFS: Have won 10 of past 12. Since 2015, have 23 wins, 2nd most in NFL…Club had 4 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: S ERIC BERRY (5th), RS TYREEK HILL (1st), TE TRAVIS KELCE (2nd) & CB MARCUS PETERS (2nd)…Head coach ANDY REID has 11 postseason wins…QB ALEX SMITH has 1,309 pass yards (261.8 per game) with 11 TDs vs. INT for 99.1 rating in 5 postseason starts. His 0.5 INT pct. (1 INT in 186 att.) is lowest in NFL history (min. 150 att.). Has 4 consecutive seasons with 3,000+ pass yards, 2nd longest streak in franchise history. Set team record with 67.1 comp. pct. (328 of 489)…RB SPENCER WARE had 1,368 scrimmage yards (921 rush, 447 rec.), 7th most in AFC. RB CHARCANDRICK WEST had rush TD in last playoff game (1/16/16 at NE). Had 110 rush yards & rush TD in 10/25/15 meeting vs. Pit…Rookie WR-RS Hill is 1 of 2 players in NFL history with 70+ yard TD via rush, KR & PR in same season. Is only player in NFL history with 3+ rec. TDs (6), 3+ rush TDs (3) & 3 total kick-return TDs (2 PR, 1 KR) in single season. TE TRAVIS KELCE led NFL TEs with 1,125 rec. yards & tied for 2nd with 85 catches. Had 6 games with 100+ rec. yards in 2016, tied for most by TE since 1999. Had rec. TD in last meeting. WR JEREMY MACLIN has 271 rec. yards & TD catch in 4 career postseason games. WR CHRIS CONLEY has 133 rec. yards & TD catch in past 2 vs. Pit…CB Peters has INT & 3 PD in 2 career postseason games. Tied for 2nd in NFL with 6 INTs. Since 2015, leads NFL with 14 INTs.

S Berry had 4 INTs, tying career high. LB JUSTIN HOUSTON has 54.5 sacks since 2012, 3rd most in NFL. LB DEE FORD led team with 10 sacks. DT DONTARI POE is 1st player since 1982 with TD pass & sack in single season. LB TAMBI HALI had 2 sacks, FF & FR in last home playoff game (1/9/11 vs. Bal). — NFL Communications

Who: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

What: NFC Divisional Playoff game

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Game capsule:

TEAMS MEET for 8th time in postseason. Dal. leads playoff series 4-3 & all-time series is tied 17-17 (incl. postseason). Cowboys defeated GB 30-16 in Week 6.

Mock Draft

PACKERS: Have won 13 NFL championships, most all-time. Team’s .611 postseason winning pct. (33-21) is best in NFL history among teams with 50+ games played. This is team’s 32nd playoff appearance, tied for most in NFL history. MIKE MC CARTHY has led team to playoffs in 9 of his 11 seasons as head coach & is 9-7…Packers had 3 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: S HA HA CLINTON-DIX (1st), G T.J. LANG (1st) & QB AARON RODGERS (6th)…In past 8 (incl. playoffs), QB Rodgers is 8-0 with 2,380 pass yards (297.5 per game), 22 TDs & 0 INTs for 120.7 rating. Has 100.3 postseason passer rating, 4th best in NFL history. In only career postseason meeting (1/11/15), passed for 316 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs for 125.4 rating…RB TY MONTGOMERY has 206 rush yards (103 per game) & 2 TDs in past 2 on road. FB AARON RIPKOWSKI had rush TD last week in 1st career playoff game…WR JORDY NELSON led NFL with 14 rec. TDs & ranked 6th with 1,257 rec. yards. Since 2011 (incl. postseason), ranks 3rd in league with 58 TD catches. WR RANDALL COBB had 116 rec. yards & 3 TDs last week, tied for most TD catches in single game in postseason history. Had 8 catches for 116 yards in last playoff meeting. WR DAVANTE ADAMS has 3 TD catches in 4 career playoff games. Had 7 receptions for 117 yards & TD in 2015 Div. meeting…LB CLAY MATTHEWS had sack & FF last week. Has 11 career postseason sacks, tied for 5th most since 1982. LB JULIUS PEPPERS has 143.5 career sacks, 5th most since 1982. In past 5 postseason games, has 4.5 sacks, 2 FFs & 2 PD. Is only player in NFL history with 100+ sacks & 10+ INTs (11). LB NICK PERRY led team with career-high 11 sacks. CB DAMARIOUS RANDALL aims for 3rd playoff game in row with INT. S Clinton-Dix led team with 5 INTs

COWBOYS: Won NFC East for 2nd time in past 3 seasons. This is team’s 32nd playoff appearance, tied for most in NFL history. Have 34 postseason victories, 2nd most in NFL history. Ranked 1st in NFL in rush defense (83.5 yards per game). JASON GARRETT is 1-1 (.500) as head coach in postseason…Cowboys had 5 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT (1st), C TRAVIS FREDERICK (3rd), G ZACK MARTIN (3rd), QB DAK PRESCOTT (1st) & T TYRON SMITH (4th)…Rookie QB Prescott won 13 games as starter, tied for most by rookie QB in NFL history. Passed for 23 TDs vs. 4 INTs. Had 0.9 INT pct. (4 INTs, 459 att.), lowest by rookie QB in NFL history. Had 104.9 rating, highest rating by rookie all-time…Rookie RB Elliott led NFL with 1,631 rush yards, 3rd highest single-season total by rookie in NFL history. Became 5th rookie since 1970 to lead league in rushing. Ranked 2nd in NFL in scrimmage yards (1,994) & 3rd in rush TDs (15)…WR DEZ BRYANT has 67 career TD catches, 2nd most in franchise history. Since 2012, leads NFL with 52 rec. TDs. In 2 career playoff games, WR TERRANCE WILLIAMS has 3 TD catches. WR COLE BEASLEY set career-highs in receptions (75) & rec. yards (833). TE JASON WITTEN ranks 2nd all-time among TEs with 1,089 receptions & 11,888 rec. yards…DE BENSON MAYOWA led team with 6 sacks. Has 4 sacks in past 6 at home. DE DAVID IRVING has 3 sacks, 2 FRs, FF & 2 PD in past 3. DE DEMARCUS LAWRENCE has 2 sacks & FF in 2 career postseason games. LB SEAN LEE led team & tied for 3rd in NFL with 145 tackles. Since 2015, ranks 2nd in NFL with 273 tackles. CB ORLANDO SCANDRICK has 2 FFs & INT in past 4. S BARRY CHURCH led team with 2 INTs. — NFL Communications

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 13 Jan 2017 15:00:53 +0000