What Nick Lappin, Yohann Auvitu gained while scratched from Devils' lineup



NEWARK – Nick Lappin has more time on the ice than he sometimes realizes.

At least, that’s what he’s gathered from watching the past two Devils‘ games from the press box.

Lappin was a healthy scratch for the first time after playing 26 straight games since being recalled from Albany on Oct. 28, giving him a chance to step back and watch from above.

“You definitely get to see the game from a different perspective,” Lappin said. “Anytime you’re not play, I just try to learn from it, see what I can do next time I get out there. Everyone always wants to play, but sometimes getting to watch a little bit can help, as well.”

What needs to vs. Penguins

The coaches thought it was best for Lappin to step back for a couple games, but how did he feel about his own game?

“When I first got here, I thought a was playing pretty well. I kind of got in a little lull there,” Lappin said. “Me and coach talked for a bit, and I think my game was moving in the right track.”

Defenseman Yohann Auvitu much more extended sit, with the first-year defenseman going to Albany in the AHL.

The 26-year-old French defenseman played five games down in Albany,

“It was good for me to go there and get back some confidence,” Auvitu said. “But obviously my goal is to be here and to remain here.”

Auvitu echoed Lappin’s sentiments about time and patience. While both realize it’s a fast, they still have time to make decisions and plays.

“Sometimes you can be more patient with the puck. You can make some play instead of being in survival mode,” Auvitu said. “I like to make some plays and maybe I lost that before I went to Albany.”

Published at Tue, 27 Dec 2016 17:22:44 +0000