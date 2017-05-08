What should Jets expect from Christian Hackenberg, John Morton? | Mailbag

By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The 2017 NFL Draft is now behind us, as the Jets held their rookie minicamp this past weekend, which marked the practice debut of safety Jamal Adams, whom the Jets drafted sixth overall. Plenty to discuss in this week’s Jets mailbag, as coach Todd Bowles, new offensive coordinator John Morton, and the Jets prepare for the 2017 season.