What should Jets expect from Christian Hackenberg, John Morton? | Mailbag
Updated May 08, 2017
Posted May 09, 2017
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NFL Draft is now behind us, as the Jets held their rookie minicamp this past weekend, which marked the practice debut of safety Jamal Adams, whom the Jets drafted sixth overall. Plenty to discuss in this week’s Jets mailbag, as coach Todd Bowles, new offensive coordinator John Morton, and the Jets prepare for the 2017 season.
Christian Hackenberg
Let’s get right to your questions, and our answers, including stuff on quarterback Christian Hackenberg …
New offensive coordinator John Morton was very intense, to say the least, during rookie minicamp. He loudly challenged players and criticized their mistakes, but also offered encouragement.
His predecessor, Chan Gailey, was more mellow. Gailey had one good season with the Jets and one bad season.
Will Morton’s demeanor alone mean the Jets will have a productive offense in 2017? No. It’ll take more than that — like player development, since the Jets don’t have the most talented roster.
Published at Tue, 09 May 2017 10:00:00 +0000
