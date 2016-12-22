What time are NFL games on Christmas? TV, channel, live stream for Ravens vs. Steelers, Broncos vs. Chiefs



There are two NFL games on Christmas Day, and both have playoff implications, as the Baltimore Ravens play their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Denver Broncos meet the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup as both jockey for a spot in the postseason.

Joe Flacco and the Ravens are 6-1 in their last seven meetings with the Steelers, including a playoff win at Heinz Field in 2014. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers (9-5) can lock up the AFC North and a third straight playoff berth with a win. Baltimore (8-6) needs to top Pittsburgh, then win in Cincinnati on New Year’s Day to return to the postseason after missing out in 2015.

The best chance the Broncos (8-6) have of making the playoffs and defending their Super Bowl title is to beat Kansas City and Oakland in the final two weeks. If they split and finish 9-7, their chances of earning a wild card become slim, and would require help from a whole bunch of other teams. The Chiefs (10-4) look to keep pace with Oakland (12-3) in the AFC West.

Here’s what you need to know:

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

at Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Livestream: NFL GamePass (subscription)

Line: Steelers -6

RAVENS: QB JOE FLACCO has 8 pass TDs vs. 3 INTs in past 6 vs. Pit. In past 3, has 89 completions (29.7 per game) for 911 yards (303.7 per game) with 8 TDs for 100.0 rating…RB TERRANCE WEST had 122 scrimmage yards (77 rush, 45 rec.) last week. Rookie RB KENNETH DIXON has 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in past 2…WR STEVE SMITH SR. ranks 7th in NFL history with 14,618 rec. yards. Had TD catch last week. TE DENNIS PITTA is 3rd among NFL TEs with 67 catches. WR MIKE WALLACE had 124 rec. yards, incl. 95-yard TD catch in last meeting…S ERIC WEDDLE has 20 tackles, sack & INT in past 2. LB ZACHARY ORR ranks 3rd in AFC with 122 tackles. Is 1 of 2 in NFL with 120+ tackles (122) & 2+ INTs (2). LB C.J. MOSLEY ties for lead among NFL LBs with 3 INTs…K JUSTIN TUCKER has made 10 FGs of 50+ yards, tied for most in season in NFL history…

STEELERS: QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER passed for 340 yards & 6 TDs for 136.3 rating in last home meeting. Has 10 pass TDs vs. 4 INTs in past 6 vs. Bal. Has most career TD passes (28) by any player vs. Bal…RB LE’VEON BELL has 620 scrimmage yards (103.3 per game) & 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 rec.) in past 6 meetings. Has 713 rush yards (142.6 per game) & 5 TDs in past 5. Leads NFL with 158.8 scrimmage yards per game avg…WR ANTONIO BROWN had rec. TD in last meeting. Since 2013, has most catches (471) in NFL history over any 4-year span. Ranks 2nd in NFL in catches (96) & rec. TDs (11). LB JAMES HARRISON had 2 sacks in last meeting. Has 5 sacks in past 4 vs. Bal. LB LAWRENCE TIMMONS has 10+ tackles in 5 of past 7 meetings. — NFL Communications

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV: NBC, 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Livestream: NBC Sports Go

Line: Chiefs -3

BRONCOS: QB TREVOR SIEMIAN passed for 368 yards & 3 TDs for 125.6 rating in last meeting. Has 984 pass yards (328 per game) in past 3…Rookie RB DEVONTAE BOOKER had 101 scrimmage yards (79 rush, 22 rec.) in last meeting…WR DEMARYIUS THOMAS is only player with 1,000+ rec. yards (1,016) in each of past 5 seasons. Aims for 5th in row at KC with 100+ rec. yards or rec. TD. WR EMMANUEL SANDERS had 7 catches for 162 yards & TD in last meeting. WR BENNIE FOWLER had 76-yard TD catch in last meeting…LB VON MILLER has 8 sacks in past 5 vs. KC. Had 3 sacks & PD in last meeting. Aims for 6th consecutive meeting with sack. Has 18.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 4 FFs & INT in past 16 (incl. playoffs). LB SHANE RAY has sack in 3 of past 4. LB DE MARCUS WARE has 7 sacks in past 6 vs. KC. Has 138.5 career sacks, 8th most in NFL since 1982…

CHIEFS: Aim for 10th division win in row…QB ALEX SMITH aims for 3rd meeting in row with 0 INTs. Had rush TD last week…RB SPENCER WARE had 96 scrimmage yards (64 rush, 32 rec.) in last meeting…Rookie WR TYREEK HILL had rush TD, rec. TD & 86-yard KR-TD in last meeting & is 1st player since 10/17/1965 (GALE SAYERS) to have rush TD, rec. TD & KR-TD in same game. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 10 TDs (6 rec., 2 rush, 1 PR, 1 KR). TE TRAVIS KELCE had 101 rec. yards in last meeting…LB JUSTIN HOUSTON had 3 sacks, 4 TFL, FF & PD in last meeting. Has 8 sacks in past 4 vs. Den. Since 2012, ranks 3rd in NFL with 54.5 sacks. CB MARCUS PETERS has 2 INTs & 6 PD in past 3 vs. Den. Since 2015, leads NFL with 13 INTs & 43 PD. — NFL Communications

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

