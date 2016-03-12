What time, TV, channel is NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday (1/28/17)? Live stream, how to watch online



Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and the rest of the NHL’s 44 All-Stars will appear in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The four divisional teams will go head-to-head is six skill competitions.

All-Star Rosters

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s Skills Competition:

What: 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Staples Center, Los Angles, California

United States TV: NBCSN

Canada TV: CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

The competitions:

* Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay

* Honda NHL Four Line Challenge

* DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting

* Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

* Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot

* Discover NHL Shootout

All-Star weekend: Schedule of events

More to know: The four NHL All-Star teams, based on division — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific — will go head-to-head in each of the six competitions, with points being awarded for each event. The winning division will have the right to pick the time and opponent for the semifinals of the 3-on-3 tournament at Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Each team consists of 11 players, with six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. Each player will participate in at least one of the six events during the Skills Competition.

Unlike previous years, the Skills Competition will not feature the Breakaway Challenge. The Breakaway Challenge started in 2008 and usually featured players attempting shootout shots with the aid of props.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Published at Fri, 27 Jan 2017 19:40:02 +0000