What Yankees GM Brian Cashman told Ray Shero after Devils won NHL Draft Lottery



NEW YORK — Devils general manager Ray Shero’s phone erupted on Saturday night with texts, calls and email after his team won the NHL Draft Lottery and the No. 1 pick in June’s Draft.

One of those emails came from Yankees GM — and Devils fan — Brian Cashman.

Cashman, who struck up a friendship with Shero after he took over as Devils GM in 2015, was eager to congratulate him and share the excitement.

“I sent Ray Shero an email that night and said exciting times and wished him best of luck,” Cashman told NJ Advance Media. “I know him and his staff are going to do great things with that opportunity.”

Like other Devils fans, Cashman has seen New Jersey fall into their five-season playoff drought after winning three Stanley Cups and being a perennial playoff contender over the previous two decades.

Cashman — to a much lesser extent — worked to rebuild the Yankees into the team filled with young, exciting talent it is now, and he sees the No. 1 pick as another step toward rebuilding the Devils.

“Listen, the way all sports are, you’re up, then you’re forced down over time,” Cashman said. “We’re over here with the Yankees going through our rebound, we hope and we think. We’re on a good trajectory and I think the Devils are, too.”

Once the Devils locked up the first pick on Saturday night, Cashman started doing his homework for June’s NHL Draft.

“I probably sent him an email in the 11 p.m. range, and on Sunday I was already typing in the NHL Draft online and started reading articles,” Cashman said, “trying to anticipate who this person could be and what kind of impact it might lead to.”

Cashman came across the two names that have been tied to the top pick all winter — Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier.

So is Cashman on Team Patrick or Team Hischier? He wouldn’t choose sides, but he trusted Shero and the Devils’ front office would make the right call.

“Whichever Ray decides is going to be my preference,” Cashman said. “Ray will know best.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

