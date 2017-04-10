What's next? 10 predictions for Jets, NFL Draft 2017, and next season, including QB situation

The issue for the Jets is that they’re not going to get a first- or second-round draft pick for Richardson. Probably a third-rounder is the best they can do. Richardson has been suspended in each of the past two seasons, and he is on thin ice with the NFL’s substance abuse program. He clashed last season with wide receiver Brandon Marshall, and also was benched for a quarter due to tardiness problems. None of these things help Richardson’s trade value. Neither does his recent lack of production — five sacks in 2015 and 1.5 last year, coming off a Pro Bowl year, with eight sacks, in 2014.