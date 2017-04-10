What's next? 10 predictions for Jets, NFL Draft 2017, and next season, including QB situation
Updated April 10, 2017
Posted April 10, 2017
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NFL free agency is complete and the 2017 NFL Draft is fast approaching. The Jets didn’t make any blockbuster moves in free agency, as they added left tackle Kelvin Beachum, quarterback Josh McCown, and cornerback Morris Claiborne, most notably. So what is next for this rebuilding team? Here are 10 predictions …
DE Sheldon Richardson will be traded
The Jets aren’t going to get much for Sheldon Richardson, but trading him is really the most prudent move for this team at this point. Richardson is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Trading him would free up $8.069 million in salary cap space for the Jets. Remember, they are unlikely to give him a long-term contract after the 2017 season, since they already have defensive ends Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams under contractual control for the foreseeable future. Why not get something for Richardson now?
The issue for the Jets is that they’re not going to get a first- or second-round draft pick for Richardson. Probably a third-rounder is the best they can do. Richardson has been suspended in each of the past two seasons, and he is on thin ice with the NFL’s substance abuse program. He clashed last season with wide receiver Brandon Marshall, and also was benched for a quarter due to tardiness problems. None of these things help Richardson’s trade value. Neither does his recent lack of production — five sacks in 2015 and 1.5 last year, coming off a Pro Bowl year, with eight sacks, in 2014.
AP Photo | Rich Schultz
Jets will draft Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson at No. 6
Yes, we know the Jets have many other needs. Yes, we know they just drafted quarterback Christian Hackenberg in Round 2 last year. Yes, we know Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson are not considered sure-thing future franchise quarterbacks. But we still think the Jets will like enough of what they see in either Trubisky or Watson to draft one of those guys at No. 6 overall — and start over (once again) at quarterback.
The Jets have held private workouts for Trubisky, Watson, DeShone Kizer, and Patrick Mahomes II — the top four quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft. But Kizer and Mahomes aren’t legitimate possibilities at No. 6. Too many question marks surrounding both players. The Jets are clearly doing their homework on this draft’s quarterbacks, as Hackenberg remains a raw prospect, and very much a mystery. Plus, a quarterback is unlikely to go in the top five this year, so every quarterback should be there for the Jets at No. 6.
Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports
Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 14:25:00 +0000
