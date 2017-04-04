What's next for Phil Simms as Tony Romo joins CBS?



CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus trumpeted Tuesday as a “momentous day” for the network while formally announcing ex-Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as his new lead NFL color analyst.

That’s probably not what they’d call it in Franklin Lakes, though.

Romo’s gain is Phil Simms’ loss, as CBS bumped the New Jersey resident and former Giants quarterback out of his job in order to make way for Romo. That decision may have been welcomed with open arms on Twitter, but it is still a curious one.

Simms was a frequent target of criticism in his role as play-by-play man Jim Nantz’s on-air partner, and CBS may have felt it couldn’t deal with another year of social media outrage. That doesn’t make the fact Simms was unceremoniously booted from CBS’ A-team after nearly 20 years of service any less jarring, though – especially considering Romo has no television experience.

So what now for Simms?

“We are in the process of discussing with Phil what his role will be going forward, but I’m hoping that Phil can remain part of the CBS team,” McManus said on a conference call. But when pressed for specifics, McManus had none.

“We are talking about a number of different roles in the booth, but nothing really specific to report on that,” he said. “I hope we can come up with something that works for Phil, and makes sense for us.”

McManus declined to discuss how many years are remaining on Simms’ contract, but his agent told The Record he has “multiple years” left, while maintaining Simms was not fired.

“I’ve had a few brief discussions with CBS in regard to the future, and we have decided at the moment that we will regroup within the next month or so,” Simms’ agent, Steve Rosner, said, “and figure out what his future role will be.”

So Simms could remain at CBS in another role. Or, more likely, he will part ways with the network once some sort of agreement is reached in the future after plenty of billable hours. For what it’s worth, McManus sounded more like he was saying goodbye than moving Simms to a new desk in his opening statement.

“[Simms] has represented himself and CBS Sports in the most amazing way for almost the last 20 years. He’s developed into what I thought was the preeminent analyst in the booth for many years,” McManus said. “I can’t say enough, and I can’t thank Phil enough, for the hard work and dedication and the performance he’s shown CBS Sports.”

