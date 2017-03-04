What's next for WFAN's Mike Francesa? Guess what, not retirement



NEW YORK — WFAN’s Mike Francesa took the stage and made an announcement that drew a rousing ovation from the members of Mongo Nation in attendance at the fourth annual Francesa-Con Saturday at Irving Plaza.

“I’m not retiring,” Francesa said, which was greeted by raucous and rumbling approval. “I just don’t know where I’m going yet. Give me a chance to figure that out. I’m taking all of you with me.”

Francesa has previously announced that his final show on WFAN will be on Dec. 15.

He expanded on his post-WFAN plans in a conversation with NJ Advance Media shortly after his onstage proclamation.

“I’m not retiring,” Francesa told NJ Advance Media. “No, I’m not retiring. I cannot talk about my future, because I don’t have one yet. I am talking to different people. I have talked to a bunch of people. I have had some offers. I have not made any decisions except that I’m leaving WFAN on Dec. 15. That’s a decision I’ve made.”

Francesa opens up about Christie potentially replacing him

Francesa says that when his next opportunity comes to fruition, it wouldn’t surprise him if it is an endeavor outside of terrestrial radio.

“I’m just sorting things out. I’m not going to discuss these things publicly, because I told the people at WFAN that I wouldn’t. I expect to be doing something. I expect it to be something different.

“I’ve never been free to talk to anyone else before in my life. These are the first conversations I’ve had in 30 years with anybody except the people I work for. I’ve never had a conversation with anybody in my life other than FAN for 30 years. It’s something different. I still have people to talk to.”

Given his dominance in the afternoon drive slot on WFAN, it should come as little surprise that Francesa is drawing interest from multiple outlets.

“I have at least three or four entities that have asked for interviews,” Francesa said. “We’ll do that by the summer.”

As for his current and soon-to-be previous gig, Francesa says he believes that WFAN will eventually announce a successor by the summer.

“I think by the summer you’ll see FAN move in a different direction,” Francesa said. “I think they’ll use the time until the summer to bring people in and audition them. I think that’s their plan. I think you’ll see them start to move by the fall towards what they want and once they do, that’ll give me the opportunity to do the same. But I won’t be doing it until they do.”

Matt Lombardo may be reached at MDLombardo@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattLombardo975.

