What's the Jets' biggest need this offseason?



No. 5: Center

If the Jets bring Nick Mangold and Wesley Johnson back, this isn’t a need.

It’s just highly unlikely both are back.

The Jets can free more than $9 million in cap space if Mangold is released. He’s aging (33) and breaking down (injured reserve). It makes more sense to let him go, than to keep him.

Johnson has played OK in relief of Mangold, but is far from a sure thing. He’s a good safety net.