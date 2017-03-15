What's the Jets' defense look like with Morris Claiborne at cornerback?



For the majority of free agency, the Jets have hid in the shadows. They let others sign players to overpriced deals. Focused on the future, general manager Mike Maccagnan didn’t want to overbid.

So, instead of matching the Patriots massive deal for Stephon Gilmore, or trading away valuable assets for the Rams’ Trumaine Johnson, Maccagnan waited. And, on Wednesday, he signed ex-Cowboy Morris Claiborne, the top second-tier cornerback on the market.

If there’s one knock on Claiborne, it’s his durability. Since his selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, he hasn’t played a full season. He dealt with a wrist injury in 2012, a sprained knee and hamstring in 2013, tore his left patellar tendon in 2014, an ankle injury in 2015 and a groin/sports hernia last year. Since being drafted, Claiborne has played in 47 of a possible 80 games. In those games, he has 151 tackles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions and 27 defended passes.

Last year, Claiborne played in seven games. He had 26 tackles and an interception. PFF gave him a grade of 84.7, 12th-best in the NFL.

But assuming Claiborne, who’s just 27, can stay healthy, he’s a solid signing for the Jets. What’s their defense look like with him under contract? Here’s a look:

DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

Defensive End: Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson

Notable Bench: Sheldon Richardson, Steve McLendon

Nose Tackle: Deon Simon

Notable Bench: Mike Pennell

Outside Linebackers: Jordan Jenkins, Lorenzo Mauldin

Notable Bench: Josh Martin, Freddie Bishop

Inside Linebacker: David Harris, Darron Lee

Notable Bench: N/A

Cornerbacks

Outside: Morris Claiborne, Marcus Williams

Nickel: Buster Skrine

Notable Bench: Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts

Strong Safety: Calvin Pryor

Notable Bench: Doug Middleton, Rontez Miles

Free Safety: Marcus Gilchrist [Injured]

Notable Bench: N/A

