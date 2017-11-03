What's the plan for new Devils defenseman Michael Kapla?



NEWARK — The Devils will integrate newly signed defenseman Michael Kapla team over the final two weeks of the season.

Kapla signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Tuesday after the college free agent defenseman finished his career at UMass-Lowell.

Kapla was not present for morning skate with the Devils on Tuesday, so he will not play on Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets. He will practice with the Devils once he joins the team and remain in the NHL for the rest of the season.

Schneider: Need to be embarrassed, pissed

He will not be eligible for the the AHL playoffs with Albany.

The Devils had two reasons for signing Kapla, and the first was his personality off the ice.

“He’s a real character guy. He’s a two-year captain at Lowell, so from the personality perspective, he’s more of what we’re looking to add into our organization,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “Some leadership, some vocalness, some guys who have the self-assuredness to bring a winning mindset and environment to the room.”

The second was, of course, his ability. Between his durability — he never missed a game in college — his offensive mindset and hockey IQ, the Devils liked what they saw.

“On the ice, he’s poised, he moves the puck well. He’s a left-shot D, he can play the right side also. Feels very comfortable on the left or right,” Hynes said. “The thing we like about him, he’s got good hockey instincts, moves the puck well, has poise under pressure and he’s a guy we think should be able to come in and be a better puck-moving d-corps.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 28 Mar 2017 19:10:46 +0000