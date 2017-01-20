When is Super Bowl 51? Date, kickoff, time, TV channel, halftime show for NFL 2017 big game



With the NFL playoffs on the brink of deciding which teams will meet in this year’s big game, you can start planning your Super Bowl party.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, with the winners advancing to the Super Bowl.

Here’s what you need to know about Super Bowl LI (or SB51 to the Roman-numeral-challenged):

What: Super Bowl LI (or, 51)

Teams: To be determined, AFC champion vs. NFC champion

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline reporters)

Halftime show: Global superstar Lady Gaga, winner of six Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominee, will headline the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, the NFL says.

When the NFL announced, Gaga would perform, she tweeted, “It’s not an illusion,” The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!”

The 2017 halftime show comes three months after the release of Gaga’s album, Joanne.

Lady Gaga appeared at Super Bowl 50 when she performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Levi’s Stadium before the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, Calif.

“I just thought about the lyrics [of the national anthem] and what they really mean,” Gaga said. “They’ve been around a long time, so I thought about what they mean now, I just sang from my heart.”

Adele, rumored to be the NFL’s first choice, immediately shot down that speculation.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” she said in August. “I mean, come on, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no. I’m sorry. Maybe next time, for my next album, because I’m going to do a dance album next time. So maybe I’ll do it then.”

