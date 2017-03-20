When was the last time Rutgers was ranked No. 1 in any sport?



The Rutgers men’s lacrosse team climbed to No. 1 in the national rankings on Monday. It begs the question: When was the last time a Rutgers team in any sport was ranked No. 1 in any sport?

22 years.

On the heels of a Final Four berth in 1994, the Rutgers men’s soccer team opened the 1995 campaign ranked No. 1 nationally by Soccer Magazine. The Scarlet Knights started off 9-1-1 that season before winning just one of their final 11 games in a 10-6-6 campaign.

On Oct. 22, 1991, the Rutgers men’s soccer team was ranked No. 1 in the ISAA/Gatorade National Top 20 Poll.

It’s believed that those are the only two times a Rutgers team in any sport has been ranked No. 1 in a major national poll.

An NJ Advance Media survey of Rutgers athletics teams shows that three other Scarlet Knights programs have appeared in the top 5 of their respective national rankings:

The Rutgers women’s basketball team has appeared in 50.6 percent of the polls since the inception of the AP poll in 1979, and its highest AP poll ranking is No. 2 (achieved four times — Jan. 27, 1981; Feb. 17, 1981; Feb. 9, 1987; Feb. 16, 1987). In the ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll, the Scarlet Knights achieved a No. 2 ranking on Nov. 17, 2008. Last ranked at the end of the 2014-15 season, Rutgers has been pegged No. 3 on 12 occasions in the AP poll and three times in the coaches’ poll.

Thanks to its best start in six decades, Rutgers stands atop the Inside Lacrosse Media poll for the first time. The Scarlet Knights’ 8-0 record is the best to open a season since 1955. Coach Brian Brecht’s squad climbed two spots in the USILA/Nike Coaches poll, moving to No. 3 behind top-ranked Penn State and Notre Dame.

