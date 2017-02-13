Where could Victor Cruz land? Eagles and other potential destinations for ex-Giants star
Where could Victor Cruz land? Eagles and other potential destinations for ex-Giants star
Where could Victor Cruz land? Eagles and other potential destinations for ex-Giants star
Updated February 13, 2017
Posted February 13, 2017
James Kratch | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Victor Cruz’s Giants tenure came to a likely close Monday – the team will be releasing the wide receiver, a source confirmed to NJ Advance Media – but he has made it clear he plans to continue playing.
Where could Cruz land now that he is no longer a Giant? Here’s a quick look at five potential destinations, including one right down the road from MetLife Stadium:
Fly, Victor, fly?
Matt Rourke | AP Photo
Salsa in Orange County?
Philip Rivers and the Chargers will face an uphill battle trying to establish the franchise in Los Angeles. They have a need at receiver, and Cruz would be a marketable star that could help push the team in the area. His Hispanic roots could also be a benefit for the Chargers in the community.
Steve Mitchell | USA TODAY Sports
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Mon, 13 Feb 2017 19:22:00 +0000
Related Posts