Where Devils go now with 'backs up against the wall'
Updated February 22, 2017
Posted February 22, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — The Devils are now six points out of a playoff spot with two games left in February following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Devils are still intent on staying in the playoff race and putting together a run. With a tall mountain to climb, here’s what the Devils said about what they need to do now and what they’re facing.
‘Backs against the wall’
The Devils knew the importance of their play out of the bye week, but in the first six games, the Devils went 2-4-0, and they fell two points farther out of the playoff hunt. They know where they stand now.
“Our backs are up against the wall now. Every game’s got to be played like it’s the one that’s going to knock us out,” forward Kyle Palmieri. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot of climbing to do in the standings. No one’s counting us out, but right now we need to start stringing them together. It’s got to start Saturday night with a hug, huge rivalry game. It’s going to be pretty easy to get up for that one regardless of where we are in the standings. So we’ll take a couple days to regroup and do whatever we can to climb back in it.”
Paul Bereswill | Getty Images
Still the same approach
“That’s right from the start of the season,” forward Adam Henrique said. “Every night, you’ve got to find a way to put the two points up. Doesn’t matter who you’re playing. Obviously this time of year, it’s just that much more important.”
NHL.com
No time to feel bad for themselves
“We can’t sit here and dwell on it or feel bad for ourselves or complain about anything,” goalie Cory Schneider said. “You have to just keep pushing forward and try to win as many games as we can. We’ve been in pretty much every game, had a chance to win them. It just hasn’t gone our way. We need to find that extra one to two percent to get us over the hump.”
Paul Bereswill | Getty Images
Focus on the Rangers
The Devils’ next game isn’t until Saturday, when they will play the Rangers for the first time since December and for the first time at home this season.
“Just have to win the next one. Focus on the next one,” forward Travis Zajac said. “It’s a big rival coming in. We’ll have a couple days here to prepare, and hopefully get back in the win column.”
NHL.com
Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 11:00:00 +0000
