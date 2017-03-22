Where do experts have Michigan star, N.J. alum Jabrill Peppers going in NFL Draft?



In its latest mock draft published on Tuesday, Bleacher Report projected Peppers to be selected 20th overall by the Dallas Cowboys to help bolster a secondary in need.

From Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: “The Dallas Cowboys need secondary help in the worst way. It doesn’t matter if the organization tries to upgrade at safety or cornerback since it allowed four starters—Barry Church, Brandon Carr, J.J. Wilcox and Morris Claiborne—to leave in free agency.

Nolan Carroll signed with the team, but he’s far from the answer to all of its issues at defensive back.

Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers is considered one of the class’ top talents, yet he’s a man without a position. Peppers played linebacker during his final season on Michigan’s campus. He projects to safety, though. Once he moves to the back line, he’ll be continually tested in coverage.

“You have to prove your worth each and every day. That’s what I intend to do,” Peppers said on NFL Network.

The Heisman Trophy finalist has his detractors, but his raw ability and playmaking skills are exactly what a talent-deficient Dallas secondary needs.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 22 Mar 2017 15:25:00 +0000