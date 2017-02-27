Where does Jets' Todd Bowles rank on list of NFL's best, worst coaches?



Jets coach Todd Bowles had a down season in 2016, when his team finished 5-11, after an impressive 10-6 debut for him in 2015 — his first year as a head coach.

So where does Bowles rank among NFL coaches? One of the best? One of the worst?

Rotoworld’s Patrick Daugherty, at least, thinks he’s one of the worst.

In Daugherty’s yearly best/worst NFL coaches rankings, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick unsurprisingly checks in at No. 1. And Bowles checks in at No. 25.

Among returning coaches, only the Colts’ Chuck Pagano is worse. (Daugherty excluded the league’s six new hires from his rankings.)

Here’s why Daugherty isn’t high on Bowles, who was 13th in these rankings last year:

Todd Bowles deserves better than this. That’s because anybody deserves better than this. The question is, do the Jets deserve better, too? 2016 was a quintessential Jets disaster. The 2015 Ryan Fitzpatrick/Darrelle Revis house of cards collapsed apace, exposing a roster little different from the one that got Rex Ryan fired. Bowles simply didn’t have the players to compete. That doesn’t excuse a defense that had effort issues from not one, not two but three of its “stars,” Revis, Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson. Bowles let problems fester far too long, reacting with bewilderment as the Jets became the Jets. It was a forgivable offense for a second-year coach coming off a honeymoon season, but one he can ill afford a reprise of in 2017. Bowles is an excellent defensive mind who showed great leadership ability in 2015. Hopefully his team is vested in giving him his best chance to succeed.

Do you agree with Bowles being ranked so low? Sound off in the comments.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 11:00:00 +0000