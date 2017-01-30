Where the potential next N.J. governor stands on Trump's travel ban



TRENTON — The early Republican and Democratic frontrunners hoping to succeed Gov. Chris Christie said Monday they reject President Trump‘s travel ban that affects people from majority Muslim countries.

Christie’s second in command, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, and former ambassador to Germany, Phil Murphy, said they both oppose Trump’s controversial executive that sparked protests here in New Jersey and airports across the nation over the weekend.

“While I’m for stepping up vetting of immigration from certain countries with a history of terrorist ties to ensure America’s safety, I am concerned that the president’s executive order was hastily implemented,” Guadagno said in a statement on Monday.

Christie silent so far on travel ban

“The federal government needs to clarify the executive order to allow those with green cards and those who are vetted and legitimately leaving their country out of fear for their lives to come to the United States,” she said.

At least two of her rivals, Nutley township commissioner Steve Rogers and Ocean County businessman Joseph Rullo, said they support Trump’s measure. Both men tweeted their support of the president’s plan, with Rullo on Sunday criticizing Guadagno for not yet making her position known.

“Unlike #SilentKimCantWin I support Trump ban & wall. Just wish we can ban corrupt politicians from elections and build a wall around them,” Rullo tweeted.

Unlike #SilentKimCantWin I support Trump ban & wall. Just wish we can ban corrupt politicians from elections and build a wall around them — Joseph Rudy Rullo (@joeyrullo) January 30, 2017

Starbucks will hire 10k refugees in response to Trump’s travel ban. Will not hire Veterans? Time to ban Starbucks! #Rogers2017 — Steven Rogers (@LtStevenLRogers) January 30, 2017

Another GOP gubernatorial hopeful, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, has been mum so far on Trump’s plan. Ciattarelli and a campaign spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a question on whether he supports the ban.

Democratic hopefuls, meanwhile, voiced immediate opposition to the travel ban.

Assemblyman John Wisniewski and former treasury official Jim Johnson joined weekend protests against the travel ban. Wisniewski blasted Trump’s “disgraceful Muslim ban” in a public statement and Johnson protested with “with Muslim, refugee, and immigrant communities who call New Jersey home.”

Trump’s executive orders do not make us safer and are nothing more than an ignorant attempt to enact a Muslim ban that is anti-American.-JSW pic.twitter.com/G7e9oBUw6x — John Wisniewski (@JohnWisniewski) January 29, 2017

Standing in protest with Muslim, refugee, and immigrant communities who call New Jersey home. https://t.co/zluvoDbPz9 pic.twitter.com/BzjMXfhnER — Jim Johnson (@jimjohnsonnj) January 29, 2017

Murphy, who has already locked up the support of many local Democratic groups and officials in the 2017 primary, called Trump’s travel ban “disgraceful” and “un-American.”

“Today is a moment of reckoning for every single one of us: do you stand with the values of our great nation, enshrined on the base of the Statue of Liberty, or do you stand with a man whom history will rightly condemn?” Murphy said in a statement.

State Sen. Raymond Lesniak (D-Union) invoked the suffering of Jewish refugees and Japanese citizens during WWII.

#POTUS Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it Jewish refugees and Japanese citizens during WWII now Muslims pic.twitter.com/wMedYma4tm — Senator Ray Lesniak (@SenatorLesniak) January 29, 2017

New Jersey’s incumbent governor has so far been silent on Trump’s ban despite having been an outspoken critic of a similar proposal.

When running against Trump in the 2016 GOP primary, Christie launched some of his sharpest attacks against his former rival when Trump — in the wake of the San Bernardino terrorist attack — first proposed a Muslim ban.

The governor, at the time, called Trump’s plan “ridiculous” and derided it as “the kind of thing that people say when they have no experience and don’t know what they’re talking about.”

But in the wake of Trump’s executive order, Christie has been silent on the proposal that the new president insisted Sunday “is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.”

Matt Arco may be reached at marco@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewArco or on Facebook.

Published at Mon, 30 Jan 2017 17:29:41 +0000