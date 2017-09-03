Which Jets have highest 2017 cap hits? Ryan Fitzpatrick, Darrelle Revis on the list
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Which Jets have the highest cap hits this season? Here are the top 14, which include two players no longer on the roster.
Who’s counting the most against the cap?
Give Jets’ general manager Mike Maccagnan credit, he succeeded in gutting this roster. Gone are many of the high-paid veterans on the tail end of their careers. In their place cheaper alternatives with their futures in front of them.
But the Jets aren’t in the clear just yet in terms of cap space. They have just $8.45 million available, per OTC, which is 23rd-most (of 32 teams) in the league. Things do look good for the future (see here), but they’re rough right now.
So, which players are eating up the most cap space? Here’s a look. Figures courtesy of OTC.
No. 26: Christian Hackenberg, QB
No. 25: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE
Published at Sat, 13 May 2017 11:30:00 +0000
