Which Rutgers alums remain alive in NFL playoffs hunt?



Week 17 in the NFL is about playoff positioning, with just two of the 12 spots across the two conferences — both in the NFC — still up for grabs.

So which Rutgers football products have a chance to earn a Super Bowl ring?

Well, the New England Patriots’ Rutgers contingent, of course. But the list goes on … and includes a quarterback. It does not include the likes of Kenny Britt, who had a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Los Angeles Rams or — yet again — playoff-starved Tennessee Titans star Jason McCourty.

Published at Sun, 01 Jan 2017 12:00:00 +0000