Who are the best players at each position in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Updated April 24, 2017
Posted April 24, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Who are the best players for the Jets?
The NFL Draft is just about here. In less than a week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will kick things off in Philadelphia. Once the Jets get on the clock, they’re going to have some decisions to make.
Quarterback or running back? Receiver or tight end? Cornerback, safety, linebacker? Trade back?
Coming off a 5-11 season, the Jets have holes littered across their roster. It’s up to general manager Mike Macacgnan to fill them. He was relatively quiet in free agency. He wants to build things through the draft.
So who are the best players in the draft for him to keep an eye on? Let’s take a look.
NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Stanford vs North Carolina
QUARTERBACKS
This isn’t the best quarterback class in recent memory, but there are some quality, developmental guys out there. Here are the best.
Mitch Trubisky, UNC
There’s an awful lot to like about UNC’s Mitch Trubisky. He has a cannon for an arm, deceptive mobility and is a true leader. But he started only 13 games in college, which is scaring some teams off.
Deshaun Watson, Clemson
If Trubisky is the best quarterback in the class, Deshaun Watson is 1A. Like Trubisky, he checks a ton of boxes, but there are some concerns. Watson threw 30 interceptions in his final 30 college starts.
Published at Mon, 24 Apr 2017 13:05:00 +0000
