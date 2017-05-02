Who are the best QBs in the 2018 NFL Draft? | Sam Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen
Who are the best QBs in the 2018 NFL Draft? | Sam Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen
Who are the best QBs in the 2018 NFL Draft? | Sam Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NFL Draft just ended… but it’s never too early to look ahead. Most consider next year a tremendous draft for quarterbacks. Who’s set to be available? Here are the top names, including Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.
rose-bowl-usc-vs-penn-state-5f917cbe61ba486c.jpg
So who’s out there… next year?
This past draft was — at least according to scouts — a bad one for quarterbacks. NFL Network’s Charley Casserly went on air two weeks ago and said if the Raiders’ Derek Carr (2nd Round, 2014) or the Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater (No. 32 in 2014) — as rookies — were in this class, they’d be the unquestioned top passers available.
Those same scouts also said teams should be hesitant to draft a quarterback this year, because the 2018 class is loaded.
Well, the 2017 draft is over. Three quarterbacks — Mitch Trubisky, Pat Mahomes, Deshaun Watson — went in the first round. The attention has now turned to 2018.
So, who are all those quarterbacks people keep raving about? Let’s take a look.
Luis Sinco | Los Angeles Times | TNS
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Tue, 02 May 2017 19:26:00 +0000
Related Posts