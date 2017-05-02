Who are the best QBs in the 2018 NFL Draft? | Sam Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen

So who’s out there… next year?

This past draft was — at least according to scouts — a bad one for quarterbacks. NFL Network’s Charley Casserly went on air two weeks ago and said if the Raiders’ Derek Carr (2nd Round, 2014) or the Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater (No. 32 in 2014) — as rookies — were in this class, they’d be the unquestioned top passers available.

Those same scouts also said teams should be hesitant to draft a quarterback this year, because the 2018 class is loaded.

Well, the 2017 draft is over. Three quarterbacks — Mitch Trubisky, Pat Mahomes, Deshaun Watson — went in the first round. The attention has now turned to 2018.

So, who are all those quarterbacks people keep raving about? Let’s take a look.