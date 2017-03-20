Who is Bonner Bolton, the bull-riding 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant?



In a “Dancing With the Stars” season stuffed with pro dancers, Olympic athletes and beloved pop culture figures, could Bonner Bolton be the man beat?

Bolton, a 29-year-old bull rider and professional model, is one of the least famous contestants competing on “DWTS” this season, but his good looks along with down-home appeal and a near-death experience (he was temporarily paralyzed after a bull riding accident in 2016) could prove to be a winning combination.

The former worked for Nyle DiMarco, the deaf model and actor who won “DWTS” in season 22, and the latter helped NASCAR driver James Hinchcliffe make the finals last season. (That, and they both turned out to be terrific dancers.)

Here’s what you need to know about Bolton:

— The Texas native is a second-generation cowboy with four brothers and sisters (Brody, Bridger, Brylee and Bliss) who fell in love with the sport through his father, Toya, a rodeo cowboy for 20 years. In an interview for fatherly.com, he says his father didn’t push him to compete because the sport is so dangerous, but his father also told him this: “No matter what you choose to do in life, you’re going to do it with your whole heart, otherwise you’re not going to see success from it.”

— Bolton attended Odessa College and Texas Technical Academy on bull riding scholarships (he studied art at Texas Tech) before qualifying as a professional bull rider in 2007, the same year he became a world champion.

— You might have also seen him in 2015’s “The Longest Ride,” based on the Nicholas Sparks novel, as Scott Eastwood’s stunt double.

— His triumphant start to the 2016 season was cut short when he broke his C-2 vertebrae after landing on his head during a bull riding competition in Chicago. (It’s the same injury suffered by Christopher Reeve, but Bolton’s spinal cord was not transected.) “I knew it was bad and this could be it. I was just hoping and praying I’d be able to use my arms once more to hug my loved ones,” he told the bull riding website pbr.org. Doctors fused his C2 and C3 vetebrae, and he spent six months in recovery and therapy.

— Following the accident, he signed with IMG Models, home to Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, among many other top models. “Bonner is truly an aspirational modern hero,” IMG president Ivan Bart told pbr.com. “He has radiance, spirit and authenticity brands want.”

— He is paired with “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess, a two-time runner-up who helped Hinchcliffe make it to the finals last season. Their first dance will be a cha cha. Season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars” debuts Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 20 Mar 2017 23:55:00 +0000