Who's Jets' Mike Caldwell? | Details on Todd Bowles' potential fill-in coach



Eagles #56 Mike Caldwell celebrates a tackle after a reception by Tampa’s #28 Warrick Dunn in the fourth during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, PA on 12/31/2000. Eagles won 21-3 and will face the Giants next week in NJ. (Chris Faytok | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

The Jets could be without Todd Bowles when they play the Patriots on Saturday. The coach was hospitalized Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness, and did not make the trip to Foxborough, Mass.

And if Bowles can’t go, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will serve as head coach.

Who is Caldwell? Here are a few details on Bowles’ potential fill-in.

His specialty is linebackers. Aside from being the Jets’ assistant head coach, he also coaches the inside linebackers. He’s quite well versed there, having played 10 years in the NFL at the position. After the Browns drafted him in the second round in 1993, he went on to play 159 games with 49 starts for six different teams. He registered 521 tackles and eight interceptions. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 1996 with the Ravens, and 75 tackles for the Eagles in 2001. Caldwell turned 45 in August.

He bounced around as a coach. Five years after hanging up the cleats, Caldwell received his first coaching job. He spent three years with the Eagles and held three different positions: Defensive quality control coach (2008-2009), Assistant linebackers coach (2010) and linebackers coach (2011-2012). When Chip Kelly replaced Andy Reid in 2013, Caldwell left the Eagles for the Cardinals. He served as the linebacker’s coach under Todd Bowles (then Arizona’s defensive coordinator) for two years.

Coming to the Jets. When the Jets hired Bowles as their head coach, Caldwell followed. He has been the team’s assistant head coach and inside linebacker’s coach since 2015. Last year, David Harris and Demario Davis recorded 128 and 118 tackles respectively under Caldwell’s tutelage. This year, Harris has 79 tackles and rookie Darron Lee (Davis’ replacement) 59.

