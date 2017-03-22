Who's still available in free agency? | Top options for Jets, including Victor Cruz, Elvis Dumervil

Who’s still out there on the open market?

We’re through the first wave of free agency. Heck, the second and third have come-and-gone, too. As we enter the third week of the NFL’s open market, teams are starting to look for those low-cost veterans, or under-the-radar signings.

So, who’s still out there? Could anyone interest the Jets? Let’s take a look at the best available players at each position.