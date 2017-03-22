Who's still available in free agency? | Top options for Jets, including Victor Cruz, Elvis Dumervil
Updated March 22, 2017
Posted March 23, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
We’re headed into the third week of NFL free agency. Who are the top players still available at all positions? Could the Jets target any? Here are some names, including Jay Cutler and Elvis Dumervil.
Who’s still out there on the open market?
We’re through the first wave of free agency. Heck, the second and third have come-and-gone, too. As we enter the third week of the NFL’s open market, teams are starting to look for those low-cost veterans, or under-the-radar signings.
So, who’s still out there? Could anyone interest the Jets? Let’s take a look at the best available players at each position.
Armando L. Sanchez
Jay Cutler, Bears
With the Jets signing Josh McCown, they’re no longer in the market for Jay Cutler. Still, he’s the top option on the free-agent market.
Colin Kaepernick, 49ers
Colin Kaepernick was once one of the NFL’s emerging stars, but has quickly — and stunningly — fallen from the good graces of those around the NFL. Jim Harbaugh leaving for Michigan really did a number on him. He’s still a free agent, and hasn’t drawn much interest around the league.
Published at Thu, 23 Mar 2017 10:30:00 +0000
