Who's still available in NFL free agency? | Jay Cutler, Jamaal Charles and other top options

Updated April 01, 2017
Posted April 01, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
We’re headed into the fourth week of NFL free agency. Who are the top players still available at all positions? Could the Jets target any? Here are some names, including Victor Cruz, Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles, Jay Cutler, Johnathan Hankins and Elvis Dumervil.
Who’s still out there?
We’re through the first wave of free agency. Heck, the second and third have come-and-gone, too. As we enter the third week of the NFL’s open market, teams are starting to look for those low-cost veterans, or under-the-radar signings.
So, who’s still out there? Let’s take a look at the best available players at each position.
Tom Szczerbowski
QUARTERBACKS
Charles LeClaire
Jay Cutler, Bears
The only team to really poke around Jay Cutler was the Jets. They signed Josh McCown. So what’s next for the ex-Bears passer?
Colin Kaepernick, 49ers
Colin Kaepernick was once one of the NFL’s emerging stars, but has quickly — and stunningly — fallen from the good graces of those around the NFL. Jim Harbaugh leaving for Michigan really did a number on him. He’s still a free agent, and hasn’t drawn much interest around the league.
