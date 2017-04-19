Why Cory Schneider took responsibility for some of Devils' struggles



NEWARK — Things went far from how the Devils pictured them this season, and to goalie Cory Schneider, it started with him.

While the Devils took a step back as a team, winning 10 fewer games than last season, Schneider went through an atypical year of struggles.

“You’re only as good as your goaltender a lot of times. I had a great start to the year and obviously it went south for me pretty quickly there,” Schneider said. “That reflected the results of the team and I take a lot of responsibility in that. I view myself as on of the key guys here that night in, night out, can give us a chance to win. And too often this year, that wasn’t necessarily the case.”

His .908 save percentage and 2.82 goals against average were both career worsts (outside of the 10 total games he played from 2008-10). Schneider never posted a save percentage lower than .921 or a GAA higher than 2.26 since joining the Devils.

Schneider did play behind a new group of defensemen this season that lacked Adam Larsson, who was traded for forward Taylor Hall last June. But even with the new group that also struggled, Schneider still put the responsibility on himself.

Now entering the offseason, Schneider’s mission is to ensure 2016-17 becomes an outlier.

“You feel so far off, but at the same time it’s still so close. Like I said, it’s a razor-thin margin,” Schneider said. “You can try to do a bunch of different things. You’ve got to stay true to yourself a little bit. I got to where I am or I’ve been the goalie I’ve been because of certain things. I’ve got to still believe and rely in those things, but make the necessary adjustments because if you don’t adapt in this league, you’re not going to be in it very long.”

One benefit Schneider will have during the summer of 2017 will be health. Other than the usual wear and tear of a hockey season, Schneider said he feels good physically and will be ready for a full offseason of training.

Even with his struggles this season, Schneider never doubted his game. He said the one of the hallmarks of an NHL starting goalie is the ability to break out of funks and go on a run. He felt he had a few good stretches this season, but not as many as he wanted.

“I never came into a game not feeling confident,” Schneider said. “I never felt I wasn’t going to succeed or do well. I think the key thing was way too many games with three goals against. That’s a killer in this league.

“It’s a race to three, and it seemed there’d be nights where I was playing really well or I’d feel great about my game, then all of a sudden that third goal would go in, whether it was a mistake by me or a bad goal or something you can’t control. Especially the way we were built, it had to be ones and twos from me, and there weren’t enough of those this year.”

