Why did Devils move Kyle Quincey for Dalton Prout instead of draft pick?

The Devils traded defenseman Kyle Quincey to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, but instead of pulling in a draft pick for the rental, the Devils got another defenseman in Dalton Prout.

Several defenseman were traded around the NHL leading up to the trade deadline, with players such as Brendan Smith and Ron Hainsey being exchanged for mid-round picks. So why did the Devils land on the 26-year-old Prout instead?

“Knowing we already had 10 (2017 draft picks) already, Quincey for Prout made sense for us,” Devils general manager Ray Shero said. “We liked Prout as a player. This year he’s certainly not where he was with John Tortorella as he was the previous three years in Columbus.”

The Devils moved to 11 picks after trading forward P.A. Parenteau to the Nashville Predators for a sixth-round pick after the Quincey trade. Parenteau is dealing with a minor finger injury from blocking a shot, but Shero said it had no impact on the value to Devils got for him.

As for Prout, the Devils liked having control of him beyond the 2016-17 season — something they didn’t have with Parenteau and Quincey.

“He’s got another year on his contract, which was attractive to us,” Shero said of Prout. “He brings some physicality and hardness, and he’s got some time to get his game back here.”

The Quincey-Prout deal also set the stage for the Devils’ third and deal of Wednesday, where they sent AHL forward Reece Scarlett to the Florida Panthers for forward Shane Harper.

Harper has just 14 games of NHL experience, but the move for the 28-year-old was simply a numbers game.

“We loaned Seth Helgeson to Albany after we picked up Prout, and really what we had was an excess number of D there,” Shero said. “With Reece, it’s a good chance for him, but also moving for a guy like Harper, who we’ve liked. He played in 14 games in the NHL this year and scored a couple goals. To help our forward depth there, that was the reason for the trade.”

