Why did Jets' Brian Winters decide to not test free agency?

Jets right guard Brian Winters could’ve tested free agency in March. Instead, on Monday, he signed a four-year, $29 million contract extension, with $15 million guaranteed. So he will remain with the team that drafted him.

Why did Winters decide to not test free agency? Did his recent shoulder injury (torn rotator cuff in Week 15) impact his decision to sign now? After all, an injury like that can impact a player’s free agency value.

“I was the comfortable with the decision I made,” Winters said Tuesday during a conference call with reporters. “I really like what the Jets have going here. And I wanted to be a part of that.

“The injury I had, it wasn’t a career-ending injury. I’m not going to miss time [in 2017] or anything. It really didn’t have much play into it. But obviously, you’re always thinking about that.”

So instead of entering free agency with the uncertainty of an injury lingering, Winters opted to accept the Jets’ early offer.

The Jets probably caught a little break with Winters’ shoulder injury. They might’ve had to pay more for him — around, say, $8 million annually — if they were competing with other suitors in free agency.

Then again, Winters might not have commanded $8 million in free agency, because of how his shoulder injury could’ve impacted his perceived value — even after he showed significant performance improvement in 2015 and 2016.

Ultimately, $15 million guaranteed is a good chunk of change for Winters, who has made $4 million total since being drafted in Round 3 in 2013.

As recently as 2015, when the Jets chose to begin the season with an aging Willie Colon instead of Winters as their starting right guard, it seemed unlikely Winters would land this kind of contract. But Winters started the final 10 games that season, then 13 games in 2016, and he began to play much better.

This isn’t the first time Winters has recovered from surgery in the NFL. In 2014, a torn ACL limited him to six games.

This time, Winters had shoulder surgery on Dec. 23, six days after his injury. He expects the recovery time to be five months, or maybe a couple weeks longer.

“That’s when I’ll be good to go,” he said. “That’s the normal recovery time on something like this.”

That would mean a late May or early June return to spring practices, though it’s entirely possible the Jets wait until training camp before letting Winters fully participate in practice again. No need to push it with a $15 million investment.

