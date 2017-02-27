Why Giants should seriously pursue Brandon Marshall after Jets cut



INDIANAPOLIS — This is how perfect a fit Brandon Marshall and the Giants would be: If the now ex-Jet were to sign with them, he should have no issue continuing his role on Showtime’s ‘Inside the NFL.’

Because if there’s one thing we learned about Ben McAdoo’s Giants last season, it’s that you can do whatever your heart desires on a off day.

If Odell Beckham Jr. can go clubbing and yachting with Bieber and Trey Songz, why the hell can’t Marshall talk a little football on camera with Boomer and Phil Simms?

All kidding aside, Marshall makes too much sense for the Giants now that he was released by the Jets, reportedly of his own volition, on Thursday night. There has been no inkling either way whether or not the Giants would be interested in bringing the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver up I-80. They should be, though.

The Giants have a clear need for a big outside wideout that can take the top off defenses and complement Beckham on the opposite side and Sterling Shepard in the slot.

Enter Marshall, who is 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and is just a year (albeit an injury-plagued one) removed from hauling in 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. Even Marshall’s 2016 numbers (59 catches for 788 yards, three touchdowns while playing hurt, and with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Bryce Petty) would have been an upgrade for the Giants over the now-departed Victor Cruz, and comparable to what they received from Rueben Randle in 2015 when the offense was much more prolific.

There would be legitimate concerns with Marshall. He will be 33 in March, and he has a history of being connected to locker room turmoil. He’s also extremely outspoken, and would quickly become one of the most high-profile players on the team. He has a relationship with Beckham, but the Giants also must weigh whether they think it would be a productive one once they share a locker room (and Eli Manning’s attention).

However, those are likely overblown potential issues. Marshall enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts with the Jets, shedding some of his troublemaker reputation (with some flare-ups this past year) and becoming a very public mental health advocate and champion. McAdoo has never been one to restrict what his players say to the media, or how visible they are.

If Marshall wanted to continue his Showtime gig, it would seem the Giants have little reason to object after the Miami Affair. McAdoo’s unorthodox work week schedule (the Giants had Mondays, not Tuesdays, off last year) could be a wrinkle that needs to be addressed on that front, but there’s probably a work-around.

Beckham and Marshall could be an extremely productive pairing for both players, on and off the field. Marshall has reached out to Beckham as a mentor in the past, and he would likely make the star wideout more effective on Sundays by forcing defenses to play honest.

Marshall has never made the playoffs in his career. He’s made it clear he wants to play for a contender. That is what the Giants will be in 2017, and Marshall would be an addition with a chance to help them get over the hump and make a serious run at Super Bowl LII. They should be able to afford him, and his comfort with playing in New York would be an added bonus.

Marshall dealt with a downed boat in Florham Park. He would be a smart hire to take over first officer duties on the ship in East Rutherford.

