Why Jets' Brandon Marshall hasn't talked to Sheldon Richardson



FLORHAM PARK — Brandon Marshall and Sheldon Richardson don’t get along. That’s painfully obvious. For whatever reason, the two Jets teammates aren’t the best of friends. It’s not uncommon in an NFL locker room.

But it seems like neither party is attempting to patch up the fractured relationship. After exchanging shots through the media this weekend, Marshall said the two haven’t talked to clear the air.

Why?

“My only motive now is to have team success,” said Marshall, who added the two will likely “cross paths” this week . “That’s my only motive until I retire. I’ve accomplished a lot. Lots of touchdowns — not enough. Lots of catches. Lots of yards.

“No playoffs. No Super Bowl rings. That’s the only thing that matters in my career, so, we’ll finish this last week out hard. I’ll finish this last week out as hard as I can.”

After the Jets’ latest blowout loss — a 41-3 decision to the Patriots on Christmas Eve — Marshall stood by his locker postgame. He said the team should be “embarrassed” for their effort. Moments later, when given his turn to speak, Richardson said, “He should be embarrassed,” referencing Marshall. He then gave a series of strange, unclear statements regarding his relationship with the receiver.

It was bizarre. And not the first time the two have gone at it. After the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, they had a reported ugly verbal altercation.

“Alpha males, I guess, I don’t know,” said Marshall when asked why he and Richardson seem to clash. “Alpha males.”

Richardson wouldn’t take any “Brandon Marshall” questions when he spoke to the media Tuesday. He did say he has “no beef” with him, though. Coach Todd Bowles said he spoke with both players, and the team as a whole, about what happened.

Back in early December, Marshall assured all that, in spite of the Jets’ dreadful season, the players inside the locker room were staying together. He likened it to his final year with the Bears in 2014 and how, unlike then, these Jets weren’t fracturing.

The apparent tensions between Marshall and Richardson paint a different picture. When two of a team’s best players are at each other’s throats, usually that doesn’t mean everything his A-OK.

When reminded of his past comments, Marshall indicated there’s a difference between locker room tension, and locker room fracture.

“Nothing is together,” Marshall said. “That’s the difference. There is a lot you guys don’t know. If we don’t have problems like that, something is wrong. I’m surprised there were no fist fights with this type of year. It would be valid.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s ball. It isn’t a game. People say it’s a game, but it’s not a game. This is a business. A $10 billion business. This isn’t a game. There are livelihoods.”

