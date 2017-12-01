Why Lester Erb's addition at Rutgers is good news for Josh Hicks, Robert Martin



PISCATAWAY — It might be a smart move for Rutgers halfbacks Robert Martin and Josh Hicks to run a Google search on Nevada’s James Butler and Don Jackson.

The results will turn up a highlight video from 2015, when the teammates both eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards under the watch of position coach Lester Erb. Nevada was the only team in the nation with two 1,000-yard rushers during the regular season.

Since arriving in Piscataway on Monday to take over as Rutgers running backs coach, Erb hasn’t had a chance to evaluate returning personnel, but he does know a thing or two about getting maximum production out of multiple backs.

Jerry Kill: Rutgers needs Janarion Grant

The parallel careers of Martin and Hicks both featured strong finishes as freshmen, better sophomore seasons and subpar junior seasons when expectations were highest. Martin had 625 rushing yards and two scores, while Hicks had 157 and zero.

“It’s going to come down to what the situation is with the guys in the room,” Erb said Wednesday when he was officially introduced. “If a guy deserves to play, he is going to play. If two guys can play and we’ll rotate them, we’ll do that. If one guy deserves to play, he’ll get most of it. I’d like to have three guys that can play.”

Consider that last sentence to be good news for sophomore Trey Sneed and any running back that commits to Rutgers’ 2017 recruiting class in the next three weeks.

“I’m excited to get going,” Erb said. “I’m hoping to get that (evaluation) down here over the next week. We’ve got to get these guys as good as we can make them — not only on the field but off the field, too.”

Under the departed combination of running backs coach Zak Kuhr and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, Rutgers ranked No. 103 in the nation with 144.9 rushing yards per game and tied for last (No. 128) with eight rushing touchdowns.

Martin was plagued by injuries and Hicks’ role was minimized to the point where he experimented at defensive back in practice.

Rutgers coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator Jerry Kill made it clear that a power running game will be an integral part of the revamped spread offense.

In other words, Erb will be packaging together what he learned during 13 years as an assistant at run-first Iowa with what he learned over the last four years coaching in the spread at Nevada.

“At Nevada, we had a tight end that at times we used as a fullback,” Ash said. “Coaching is coaching. Developing players is developing players. The scheme, system, we (adapt to) that all the time in coaching.”

The chance to be back in the Big Ten excites Erb, who also will be involved in coaching Rutgers special teams as well.

“Nevada is a little bit different,” Erb said. “A lot of the players you are dealing with are from the West Coast. Obviously it was different being in the Mountain West (Conference), where football isn’t quite as important as it is in the Big Ten.”

Nevada’s Jackson made the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, but Erb also mentored another NFL halfback in former Jets starter Shonn Greene.

The South Jersey native won the 2008 Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back while at Iowa. That’s also Google-able if the Rutgers tandem is so inclined.

“Shonn Greene is one of the best football players I’ve ever been around,” Erb said. “Shonn is really everything you wanted. His was not an easy path. Just a tremendous football player but even better person.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 12 Jan 2017 18:00:00 +0000