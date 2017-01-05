Why moving Darrelle Revis to safety could work for Jets



Presuming he isn’t cut this offseason, could Darrelle Revis moving to safety in 2017 work for the Jets?

There are certainly reasons why it might not work. Revis, who turns 32 in July, has never played safety. Physically, he looked like a shell of his once-elite self this season. He can no longer be a dominant press cornerback. That much is clear.

Yes, Revis’ game has never been built on straight-line speed. But are his reactionary skills — lateral quickness, hip flexibility — still sharp enough for him to patrol the middle of the field … and do it for the first time, no less?

And sure, Charles Woodson and Rod Woodson made the late-career transition from cornerback to safety. Eventually, Revis will reside alongside both men in the Hall of Fame. But just because the Woodsons made the move doesn’t mean Revis can.

One thing Revis has on his side that presumably has not deteriorated is his mental sharpness. That’s a must for any free safety — the quarterback of a secondary, the guy responsible for making pre-snap alignment adjustments.

And that knowledge and football acumen are why his teammates believe he can make the move to safety.

“Revis is probably our smartest player on the team, so I feel like he could play any position,” cornerback Buster Skrine said.

Revis would be the Jets’ free safety in 2017, because even if they don’t cut Marcus Gilchrist (which they could), they likely won’t have Gilchrist for most (or all) of next season, since he’s coming off a late-season patellar tendon tear.

Presuming the Jets don’t trade strong safety Calvin Pryor this offseason, he could potentially play alongside Revis as a safety tandem next season.

“I think that would great,” Pryor said. “It would give us a lot of flexibility on defense, because [opponents] don’t know if he’s lining up at corner, safety, have a lot of [defensive backs] on the field at the same time covering key guys. I think it would give us a lot of flexibility. I would move down into the box.”

Pryor already plays a bunch in the box, close to the line of scrimmage. But the less the Jets require Pryor to drop back into deep coverage, the better. He is not suited for that role.

It’s not clear yet if Revis is suited to be a free safety — or if the Jets will even try to move him there (should he stick around on a pay cut for 2017). Even Jets coach Todd Bowles, a former NFL safety, admitted it’s “impossible” to know right now if Revis can do the job.

But for all of Revis’ flaws in 2016 (and there were many), he possesses at least some of the traits required of a free safety.

