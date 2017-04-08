Why Rutgers football's 8th spring practice led to an unusual sight
Considering quarterbacks wear special black jerseys to signify hands-off during Rutgers practice, it’s a safe bet that there is a pretty severe intra-team penalty for knocking one of the prized possessions to the turf and risking injury.
But what is the penalty when a fan accidentally does it?
The sight of returning starting quarterback Giovanni Rescigno on the ground for a moment during Saturday’s eighth practice of spring camp was startling — and the best indication yet that this was no average practice.
During a drill designed for quarterbacks to escape the pocket and scramble away from pressure, the mobile Rescigno was backpedaling when he bumped into a fan standing a little too close to the action.
Offensive coordinator Jerry Kill and quality control coach Scotty O’Hara stopped dead in their tracks, but there was no need for hearts to be in throats very long.
Rescigno, whose father was in attendance at practice, bounced up and slapped hands with the fans before going about his business for the rest of the two-hour practice.
Rutgers had a bigger crowd than just the usual VIPs for practice because participants in the two-day coaches clinic were invited to watch practice. The program also held its second annual Student Appreciation Day.
Student Appreciation Day
For the second straight year, Rutgers students were given a unique behind-the-scenes opportunity to rub elbows with their Big Ten football team Saturday, as coach Chris Ash and athletics director Pat Hobbs continue to prioritize building on-campus support.
Aggressive social media marketing by athletics, the convenience of buses for transportation from spots on campus to the practice bubble, and a student-friendly noon start time — 2 1/2 hours later than most practices — went into planning Student Appreciation Day.
The student diehards — led by members of the Riot Squad — were permitted to stretch alongside players, get involved in kicking drills and run post-practice sprints.
Here is what Ash said last week: “I really encourage the students to come out and be around our football team. Student support on gameday is very important. I thought we had great student support last year. We want to continue to develop that relationship with our student body and get them to be a part of this football team. We are hoping to have a great experience this Saturday with them in the bubble.”
