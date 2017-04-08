Why Rutgers football's 8th spring practice led to an unusual sight

By Ryan Dunleavy | NJ Advance Media

Considering quarterbacks wear special black jerseys to signify hands-off during Rutgers practice, it’s a safe bet that there is a pretty severe intra-team penalty for knocking one of the prized possessions to the turf and risking injury.

But what is the penalty when a fan accidentally does it?

The sight of returning starting quarterback Giovanni Rescigno on the ground for a moment during Saturday’s eighth practice of spring camp was startling — and the best indication yet that this was no average practice.