Why Taylor Hall wasn't 100 percent healthy for long stretch in 1st season with Devils

NEWARK — Devils forward Taylor Hall didn’t feel 100 percent for a 15- to 20-game stretch during the season after returning from knee surgery.

Hall made a remarkable recovery from left knee surgery in November to repair a torn meniscus, returning to the lineup after missing only eight games. Hall said he was healthy enough and ready to play, but it took time to feel like himself.

“It probably affected me for 15, 20 games where I maybe wasn’t 100 percent,” Hall said Tuesday as the Devils packed up for the offseason. “I think every guy in the league goes through those things and no one is 100 percent healthy at the end of a year. Not really a huge excuse for me. Not a cop out by any means.”

Hall routinely iced his knee after games throughout the season, and with the condensed schedule this season, he didn’t get much time to rest. He missed only two games the rest of the season, but he said a break to start the offseason will be key.

“Looking forward to taking some time off and making sure that I’m 100 percent healthy before I start my summer workouts,” Hall said. “Fifteen, 20 games or so probably wasn’t 100 percent with the knee. Other than that, I was fine.”

Hall still proved to be New Jersey’s most consistent and effective offensive player. He tied with Kyle Palmieri for the team lead with 53 points despite playing eight fewer games, and he reached 20 goals for the fifth time in seven NHL seasons.

When Hall believes he is healthy, he will resume skating this summer earlier than in past offseasons, he said. Hall won’t play in the World Championships for Canada, allowing him to train in Toronto for his second season in New Jersey.

“I have a lot of time to work on my skills and hopefully, I’m only 25, I still have a lot of room to grow, and I have a good work ethic,” Hall said. “For me, summer is one of my favorite times, getting ready for a season and putting the onus on myself to be in the best shape I can and come back faster, stronger.”

