Why the Jets (even with cuts) aren't in a great salary cap position



Let me stop you before you assume what’s going to be written below: This has nothing to do with the Jets‘ current $1.491 million in salary cap space. Nothing.

Yes, they currently rank second-to-last in spending money. But with a few moves, they can easily pull within the upper-third. That’s not bad. Not bad at all.

But don’t get too excited. The Jets salary cap space doesn’t carry the same worth as other teams. The Jets aren’t starting with this money. They need to create it. Here’s why that fact matters:

They already declined the option of left tackle Ryan Clady, which added $10 million. Letting receiver Brandon Marshall go instantly frees $7.5 million. Linebacker David Harris and center Nick Mangold add another $15 million. Cutting cornerback Darrelle Revis on March 10 adds $9 million, right tackle Breno Giacomini $4.5 and safety Marcus Gilchrist $4.6.

Hughes’ Mock Draft: A quarterback?

Total tally? $40.6 million. But for every player the Jets cut, they need to find a replacement, which diminishes the overall value of their spending money.

Declining Clady’s option did free $10 million, but how much is his replacement going to cost? $7 million? $8 million? More than $10 million? Left tackles aren’t cheap. That’s a net of $2 or $3 million added, or a hit of $1 to $2 million.

Cutting Marshall adds $7.5 million. Good, right? Sure, but how much will it cost to find another player of his talent? Marshall was right when he said any team should be “happy” to have him on his current deal. When he’s healthy, he’s a top wideout in the NFL … but he’s set to be the 16th highest-paid, per OTC.

This same equation works for Harris, Gilchrist, Revis, Giacomini and any other player the Jets will consider cutting.

Is it good the Jets have this financial flexibility? Sure, but it’s not ideal. They’ll be letting players go to pay better replacements more money, or worse replacements less.

How much cap space will Jets end up with?

When you look at some of these other teams, they are starting with this money. They’re not cutting players to get it. Without declining options, cutting or restructuring, the Browns have $106 million in salary cap space. The 49ers, with Colin Kaepernick under contract for $19.365 million, still have $78 million in cap space.

Things aren’t as grim as they are with the Cowboys. Dallas is near $13 million over the projected cap of $168 million (per OTC), with little wiggle room at all. But the Jets aren’t exactly golden, either.

They put themselves in this position two years ago with flashy signings focused too much on the present, not future. So maybe this year general manager Mike Maccagnan should take a different approach?

It’s not about making a splash. It’s about being smart.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 20 Feb 2017 12:30:00 +0000