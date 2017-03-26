Wild turkey crashes through windshield of N.J. family's car



LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — An Emerson family returning from a trip to visit the University of Notre Dame was involved in a gruesome collision with a 30-lb. wild turkey, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

As the Taraboczhias were travelling west on US 20, the tom flew into the windshield of their rented vehicle, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The turkey partly crashed through the glass, becoming fatally impaled.

The occupants of the vehicle suffered only minor cuts from the shards of glass.

The turkeys are in the midst of their mating season and are more active than usual, presenting a hazard similar to that posed by deer, the sheriff’s office said.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 29 Mar 2017 02:53:45 +0000