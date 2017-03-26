Will No. 1 pick help Devils end playoff drought? How it impacted other teams

By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Devils missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season in 2016-17, but thanks to a little luck, they won the No. 1 overall pick in June’s entry draft during the Draft Lottery. The Devils will pick first for the first time since the team moved to New Jersey, and if recent history is any indication, it should help them get back into the postseason. Here is how long it took every team since 2004 to go from making the top pick to returning to the playoffs. If the trend continues, the Devils will be back soon.