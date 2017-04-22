William Stanback hoping for NFL shot 4 years after thunderous hit vs. Rutgers



William Stanback’s name may not ring a bell at first. But most football fans will know who he is.

They just need to go to YouTube for a quick reminder. It won’t be a pleasant walk down memory lane for the Rutgers faithful, though, because yes, Stanback is that guy.

“Oh man, I’d probably say over 5,000 times, no exaggeration,” Stanback said about how many times he’s asked about the time, during a 2013 Rutgers-Central Florida game, where he caught a pass in the flat, lowered his shoulder and ran through Rutgers defensive back Anthony Cioffi for a first down.

“It kind of gave me a little bit of hope when some scouts remembered my last name, and that play. It was on Sportscenter for a couple of weeks.”

The hit made ESPN’s Top 10 plays. Stanback and his teammates would see it played frequently when they would eat breakfast at the team facility. Stanback was a freshman backup at the time, and his career began to gain traction.

The Hempstead, N.Y., native contributed to a Fiesta Bowl title that year. He became a featured back in 2014 and earned All-American Athletic Conference honors. He began to think about NFL possibilities after his upcoming junior year, which started with a spot on the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Then it all came apart, and Stanback had to begin putting it back together.

The former Uniondale High star is counting down the days to next week’s NFL Draft after spending months training for a shot in professional football, just like he always planned. The process has included an opportunity to work out at the Giants, his favorite team growing up, at their local pro day, as well as interest from the Jets and other clubs.

The road to get there was winding. It featured the high of his viral moment, the low of his dismissal from the UCF program, and a step down to Division II in order to restart his career.

“I messed up and threw it down the drain,” Stanback said, recounting the multiple failed drug tests that forced then-head coach George O’Leary to throw him off the team three games into the 2015 season.

“Going into my second year, I ended up hanging out with some guys, failing a couple of drug tests. Coach O’Leary, he gave me multiple chances, and I messed up multiple times. No one else is to blame for it, but myself. I kept putting myself in situations that jeopardized my future.”

Twenty months later, Stanback feels his future is back on track; his “stupid, young and dumb” days behind him. Stanback stayed at UCF after his dismissal, watching games in the stands while trying to find a way back onto the team. When that hail mary failed, he began to look elsewhere. He said multiple FBS schools showed interest, but his lack of redshirt possibilities complicated things.

In order to play immediately, Stanback had to go to a lower level. A former teammate at UCF had graduated and went to Virginia Union, a Division II school in Richmond. He suggested Stanback follow.

“I gave it a shot,” Stanback said. It paid off. Closer to home and with family all over Virginia, Stanback thrived in his only season at the school, running for close to 1,300 yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns, earning multiple postseason honors.

Stanback, who is a hair over 6-foot and weighs in at 233 pounds, ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Regional Combine on Feb. 25 at the Redskins’ facility. He also posted a vertical jump of 34 and a broad jump of 10-2 while participating in the William and Mary pro day in March, according to his New Jersey-based agent, Brad Armstrong.

Those numbers are comparable to many of the top backs in this year’s draft.

“It’s kind of been overwhelming, and it’s a little frustrating with things, because I feel like at times you do the same thing as these guys that go to these Division I schools and everything, and then you get overlooked all the time,” Stanback said. “My whole life, I’ve been overlooked and flew under the radar.”

Stanback is confident in the showing he had at the Giants’ local day (Cioffi was there too, but Stanback said they weren’t on the field at the same time).

“My heart was beating at every turn I made, every corner I turned,” he said. “Even going to the bathroom, looking at the walls, talking to the scouts, seeing some of the players. It was crazy. I saw David Tyree, and I was like, ‘Dude, I watched this guy catch that phenomenal pass in the fourth quarter with two minutes left, winning the Super Bowl.’

“It was exciting. It was a little overwhelming, but I was there, I was ready and I was prepared.”

Stanback is optimistic a team may take a chance on him late in the draft – perhaps something similar to the shot the Giants gave former running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who entered the league with red flags as a seventh-rounder in 2007. If not, he is confident a team will bring him in as an undrafted free agent or rookie minicamp tryout player.

“I’m praying I get a phone call in the later rounds … but it’s not a bad thing if you go undrafted,” he said. “It’s really not. It’s just, some things happen to the best of us, and you just have to find a way to get past the obstacles. Throughout this whole time, I’ve just been sticking with what I’ve got, giving it my all and trying to showcase my talents at any event.”

“Ever since that play, I thought, ‘Man, I have a great opportunity to make it.’ I just want to keep pushing and keep going, and realize that this journey isn’t over yet. I want to show the world that I’m not the person everyone thought I was, a knucklehead that failed drug tests. I am a changed man. … I want to be able to show that to everyone.”

