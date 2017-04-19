Woman, 55, fired gun during argument in Newark, cops say



NEWARK— A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly shot at another woman during a quarrel, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The dispute broke out around 4:20 p.m. at an apartment building on Columbia Avenue near Plymouth Street. Responding police arrested Valerie E. Faulk, 55, and charged her with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Police recovered the gun, Ambrose said.

The 48-year-old victim was unhurt, Ambrose also said.

