Woman, 92, badly hurt in crash



MIDDLE — A 92-year-old Lower Township woman was badly injured in a crash that closed a highway in Cape May County for more than 12 hours, police said.

The woman was driving north on Route 47 in Rio Grande at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when her vehicle veered off the road and struck a utility pole near the Shannon Oaks Development, authorities said.

The woman, who lives in Villas, was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The road remained closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday as crews repaired the damaged pole.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com.

Published at Wed, 15 Feb 2017 17:58:00 +0000