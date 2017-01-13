Woman 'alive and breathing' after being struck by train



WOODBRIDGE — A woman survived being struck by a North Jersey Coast Line train Saturday morning, officials said.

The woman’s name and age were not immediately made public, but she was hit shortly after 11 a.m. near the Woodbridge Train Station, NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic said.

The woman’s current condition and the extent of her injuries remain unknown, but Torbic said she was last reported “alive and breathing.” She was taken to an area hospital.

Torbic said 400 passengers and five crew members were on the train, which was heading from New York Penn Station to Long Branch.

No one else was injured, Torbic said.

Train traffic was briefly suspended but is now up and running, Torbic said.

The incident remains under investigation by NJ Transit Police.

